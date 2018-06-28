People to people contact between Pakistan, US imperative for good relations: Hale

ISLAMABAD : US Ambassador David Hale has said that Pakistan and United States have great shared history and people to people contact is imperative for good relations between two states.

Addressing the closing session of three day training camp at Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad Wednesday, the US ambassador said ups and down is part of international politics but good relations between Americans-Pakistanis is the actual asset which could pave way towards bright future. The US ambassador said that we can collectively overcome the challenges being faced by both the countries.

David lauded the talent of Pakistani youth in different sports He said sports activities basically teach us respect and group work to achieve the desired goals.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sports envoy will work with youth and coaches in Islamabad, Karachi and surrounding areas, hosting daily clinics and motivational sessions for Pakistan’s diverse communities. They have trained 70 students from different schools of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and Afghan refugees were also among the trainees.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan Islamabad correspondent Bilal Mehsud, Deputy Cultural Affairs Officer, Maureen Y. Mimnaugh said that the basic purpose of this initiative is to promote and encourage the youth of under privileged areas of Pakistan.