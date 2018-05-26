People to hold enemies of democracy, progress accountable: Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (N) central leader Hamza Shahbaz said people would again accord their mandate to the PML-N in the general elections 2018 besides holding the enemy of democracy and progress accountable.

He expressed these views during a meeting with PML-N leader and Chairman Price Control Committee Mian Usman on Saturday.

Hamza Shahbaz said PML-N will take the country to the new height of progress if they will be given another chance in the general elections. He said that Pakistan would become Asian Tiger during PML-N reign.

Both of the leaders exchanged views on the general political condition of Pakistan besides the role of price control committee in the upcoming general elections.

On this occasion, Mian Usman informed him that on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Price Control Committee is taking stern actions against profiteering and price hiking. He said due to these steps positive results are being witnessed across the board.

Mian Shahbaz Sharif appreciating his role to control price hike said PML-N will give respect to those workers who have sacrificed and remained loyal to the party and such activists are their real assets.

He said PML-N will participate in upcoming general elections with full preparation and will defeat their political opponents through the force of ballets.

Hamza Shahbaz said the government took the country to the path of progress despite number of hindrances. He said the international monetary institutions are also recognizing the efforts of the government for making progress and prosperity.

He said when they assumed the government, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was about three percent but due to dynamic economic policies of the government, this GDP ratio reached up to six percent.

PML-N Switzerland president Amjad Ch, Nadeem Abbas Rabheera, Najma Afzal Khan, Yasir Gujjar, Zulfiqar Bhatti, Ahmed Butt and others also called on Hamza Shahbaz.

Criticizing the PTI 100 day economic plan, Hamza Shahbaz said those who failed to perform during 2000 days are now claiming to bring change within 100 days. He said PML-N served the nation day and night and next Prime Minister will be from PML-N too. Later he visited Mental Hospital Shadman and inspected the measures taken in the hospital for the treatment of the patients