People to get Rs 15b relief package: Imran Says SBP Governor, Hafeez Shaikh going nowhere

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday decided to introduce a relief package of Rs15 billion to tackle the rising inflation and provide aid to poor people of the country.

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of economic team which decided the relief package. It was decided that the relief will be provided on food items through the utility stores. The administration will also monitor the food prices at the district level.

The meeting was attended by PM’s Special Assistant on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, Chairman Utility Stores Zulfiqar Ali Khan, federal secretaries of Finance Ministry, Commerce Ministry, Social Protection Division and other senior officers.

Imran Khan said that the government would leave no stone unturned in providing relief against inflation to general public particularly poor and salaried class. Imran said the government cannot act as a silent spectator on the difficulties faced by the poor people.

Big the decisions taken by prime minister against inflation would be announced today in a meeting of the federal cabinet. The Rs15 billion package will cover all the major food commodities and citizens will get items at a cheaper rate from utility stores.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, chairing a meeting of government and PTI spokespersons held to discuss wide-ranging issues such as inflation, unemployment and ministers’ performances, made it clear that State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh are not leaving their posts.

“There is no truth to reports that the Governor SBP and Hafeez Shaikh are leaving,” said PM Imran. FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi also became the target of rumours that he was about to be replaced by the prime minister after he went on an indefinite period of leave on grounds of ill health.

Meanwhile, Economic Coordination Committee on Monday considered and approved the Technical Supplementary Grant for release of funds amounting to Rs 3300.00 million during FY 2019-20 in respect of the project tilted “Prime Minister’s special package to implement “Skill for All” strategy as catalyst for TVET sector Development in Pakistan. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet held here. ECC also approved the continuation of funding facility to ISGS. It was decided that the loan agreement between ISGS and GHPL be approved for a period of one year.

ECC was given a briefing by the Ministry of Industries and Production on the current situation of sugar supply in the country. It was briefed to the ECC that adequate stocks of Sugar are available in the country but prices in both domestic and international market are showing an upward trend. In order to maintain the prices in the domestic market, ECC banned export of sugar. It was briefed to the ECC that there are 1.719 million tons of sugar stocks available with the Mills.