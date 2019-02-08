People to get justice at doorsteps: DPO

Raza Naqvi

Attock

District Police Officer Attock Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bokhari has said that justice will be provided to the people at their doorsteps and the criminals will be dealt with severely and no lenient view will be taken. He said this while addressing an open kutchery in Hanfia Masjid Attock.

On the occasion DSP Zaigham Abbas, DSP Azhar Shabbir , DSP Fayyaz, PRO Tahir Iqbal and Muhammad Waseem Sadiq was also present.

He said that community watch system is being introduced while he himself carries out patrolling during night to ensure security of the people.

On the occasion Shahida Parveen and Abdullah residents of Attock informed the DPO that their houses have been illegally occupied by their in laws.

DPO ensured them that matter will be investigated and justice will be ensured.

