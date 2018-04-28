People to decide Nawaz future in elections: Murtaza

Peshawar

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi Friday said the public decision in favour of Nawaz Sharif would come in upcoming general elections 2018.

Addressing a public gathering in Hawalian, he said not a single penny’s corruption was proved against Nawaz Sharif still he was being held accountable, adding that it was Nawaz Sharif’s acumen that today country was progressing economically.

He said that due to Nawaz Sharif’s policies the trust of foreign investors was restored in Pakistan and the country was about to get rid of power crisis. He said those who intend to hamper the development process in the country would face disappointment in the general elections.

He said PML-N would leave no stone unturned for development and prosperity of country. He said PML-N never ever attach priority to political interest on projects of public welfare and uplift.—APP