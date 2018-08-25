People throng picnic spots to celebrate Eidul Azha

Rawalpindi

Thousands of fun seekers including women and children thronged to the city parks on Friday to celebrate the Eidul Azha. The sacred festival was celebrated here on Wednesday like other parts of the country with religious fervor and enthusiasm to pay homage to the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Having spent the first day of Eid on ritual exercise of slaughtering animals and greeting relatives, friends and near and dear ones, the citizens were seen flocking to numerous parks like Public Park Rawalpindi commonly known Nawaz Sharif Park, Ayub National Park, Family Park Commercial Markets Satellite Town Rawalpindi, Jinnah Park and Rawal Road Park particularly on second and third day of Eidul Azha.

The girls were seen taking swings while children were screaming on merry-go-rounds and the adults were exuberant to see smiles on the faces of their children.

However, the people were complaining about lack of facilities at the parks and high rates of edibles at canteens and cafeteria as well. They were also irritated while paying extra money for parking facilities at most of the parks.

They were of the view that the government should make entry to all the parks with parking facilities free and the prices of all items at canteens should be checked and controlled by the authorities concerned, so that the people could enjoy. A large number of people were also seen traveling towards Murree Hills to enjoy Eid celebrations.

The parks in Rawalpindi were specially decorated to make them attractive for the visitors. The people also demanded of the government to make new gardens and allocate places for small parks at housing localities so that the people should not cover long distances, which also create transportation problems for them.

The families visiting the parks of the city complained that over charging, sale of sub-standard food items and non-availability of quality products are main cause of concern. The vendors took full benefit to the situation as the authorities concerned failed to control the quality and rates of the commodities.

Special security arrangements were also seen outside the parks for the protection of the visitors. The public transporters including taxi drivers fleeced the people and charged fares of their own will. The rates of chips, biscuits, burgers, soft drinks, mineral water and other items were almost double in the parks of twin cities as compared to open markets.

The citizens also complained regarding the Auto Teller Machines of various banks including National Bank of Pakistan which remained out of order during Eid holidays creating hardships for the people. The fruit and vegetable sellers charged exorbitant rates especially on the eve of Eidul Azha.—APP

