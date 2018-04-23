People throng Islamabad Spring Fair

A one-day Islamabad Spring Fair was held here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional (Lok Virsa) on Sunday.

The event was jointly organised by Sakafat and Pakistan Red Crescent, the fair offered colourful array of shopping stalls, food court, global village embassy stalls, children educational activities, health and safety stalls for families, concert by Punjabi pop artists.

Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi was the chief guest on the occasion.

During his visit to various stalls, he lauded the Sakafat for organizing Islamabad Spring Fair, saying that this activity not only entertain the visitors but also provide an opportunity to buy local traditional handicrafts and dresses.

Earlier, Dr. Momeena head of Sakafat warmly welcomed the chief guest and briefed about the Islamabad Spring Fair day-long activities.

She said that Sakafat also invited special persons to provide them an opportunity to enjoy the cultural activities in the Fair. Dr. Momeena said that Sakafat is making efforts to annually organize such events in capital city. She said that her organization also organize fairs in Lahore and other cities. The partners of the Spring Fair include Pakistan Red Cresent, Norwegian Red Cross, Turkish Red Cresent, Uber and Turkish Airlines. A large number of people specially families and foreigners visited the Islamabad Spring Fair. The local artists also entertained the visitors with traditional music and dances on the occasion. Shad Foundation also arranged a stall to promote skill development among women and youth. Representative of Shad Foundation Dr. Anjum said that such events would encourage women to continue their small business.—APP

