People throng Governor’s House as govt opens it for public

A large number of people thronged Governor’s House on Sunday, as the provincial government opened it for general public.

Official sources told APP that only families could visit the Governor’s House by showing their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) at the main entrance of Kashmir Road gate.

Only specific areas like lake, lawns and hill were open to the public, added the sources.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said in a Tweet: “Governor’s House in Lahore will be opened for the public every Sunday (10am to 6pm).

Our government is fulfilling its promises made with the people of Pakistan.”—APP

