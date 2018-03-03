People surprised to see former PM at a local bakery

Staff Reporter

Former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif accompanied by daughter Marryuam Nawaz on Friday took a small detour to grab some snacks from a bakery in Islamabad amid rain and they were seen shaking hands and chatting with people.

The customers and the bakers were surprised to see the three time former prime minister of the country among them. The father -daughter duo purchased some items before leaving the shop.

Later on, Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and posted a video their tour. She said seeing his father, the people chanted slogans of Long Live Nawaz Sharif and expressed their views.

In the video, a supporter is telling Sharif that his removal from the office of prime minister was a punishment for launching CPEC project and building motorways.