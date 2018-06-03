People strongly protest against killing of 3 persons

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

With the death of third injured in the Thanda Mera murder case, total deaths reached to 3 and angry protestors blocked the road in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Saturday with the dead body of Zeshan son of Muhammad Ashraf who succumbed to bullet injuries on the late hours of the Thursday night.

It should be noted that two real brothers were killed by Azhar and others on the evening of Thursday at Thanda Maira with grievous bullets injuries to third Zeshan and the accused escaped from the place of occurrence. Relatives and large number of traders with people of the same locality who were protesting alleged the poor probe of the case as according to them, police officer deputed on inquiry did not bother to record the statement of critically injured Zeshan which would have been a solid proof against the accused Azhar who is ex-police employee.

On the assurance of SP Elite force Ejaz Goga and acting District Police Officer (DPO), Sonia Shamroze Khan Jadoon, the protestors cleared the road that police will arrest the accused and other nominated in the FIR without any hesitation. Protestors were demanding the registration of proceedings in the Anti-terrorist Court as three man murder is a major offence and has created panic like situation. They had demanded from Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Deputy Inspector General of Poli8ce Hazara Region to take the notice of apathy of the Abbottabad police as case is registered in city police station and police was lagging behind.