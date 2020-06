Yasir Hussain has been involved in lots of controversies and recently he released a statement on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. He wrote, “Isi liye main hamesha kehta hun k fame success aur paisy se barh k hai mental peace aur sehat. Hum ghalat taraf bhaag rahy hain.” However, once again he landed himself in hot water and people started bashing him for his ruthless remarks.