Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said the people, voters and legislators of Pakistan Muslim League-N firmly stood by its Qauid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif due to his ideology.

However, those who hatched conspiracies against the country could not face the people today, the minister said while addressing a news conference after his visit to the Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Corporation.

She said the people fully knew that it was Nawaz Sharif who could steer the country out of the crises.

The three-time elected prime minister, she said, was removed in 2017 through a conspiracy which culminated into the “Project Imran” that was imposed on the nation in 2018 and the journey of development came to a grinding halt, the minister regretted.

She said many uplift projects started by the Pakistan Muslim League-N government were stopped, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was put on the back burner, achievements against terrorism went in vain and the masses faced the worst inflation during the four-year tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regime.

In the last 15 months, she said, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his allies brought the country out of crisis created during the four-year inefficient and incompetent rule of the PTI. She remarked that the PTI chairman was “an enemy of the country”, who first signed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on tough conditions, then violated and suspended it for petty political gains jeopardising the economy and prestige of the nation.—APP