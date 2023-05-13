People stage protests against AP President Altaf for trying to create sectarian discord

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people staged protests against BJP-RSS collaborator and Apni Party (AP) president Altaf Bukhari in Srinagar for hurting their religious sentiments and trying to create sectarian tension in the territory.

The protests came a day after a video of Altaf Bukhari targeting the members of Shia community went viral on social media.

The protesters comprising both Shia and Sunni communities gathered in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk and Zadibal areas, calling for stern punishment of Bukhari for his sacrilegious remarks. During the protests, the demonstrators burned the effigies of Altaf Bukhari and demanded harsh punishment for offending their religious feelings. They said Altaf Bukhari has hurt the sentiments of not only the fol-lowers of the Shia faith but the entire Muslim com-munity.—KMS