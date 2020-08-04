People slaughter animals on 3rd day

Several faithful performed sunnat Ibrahimi on Monday as they could not slaughter their animals on the first and second days of Eidul Azha. On the other hand, people celebrated Eid with great enthusiasm and fervor across the city. The Eid celebrations were going on amid arranging parties with mouthwatering dishes and distributing the sacrificial animal meat among the poor and relatives.

Families and youngsters are arranging special barbecue parties on rooftops, green lawns and open air places at home.

Meanwhile, health experts have asked citizens not to eat too much meat at a time as it can be harmful for their health, especially during current season.

On the other hand, cleanliness campaign is in progress on the eve of Eidul Azha to ensure timely disposal of the animal waste in the city.