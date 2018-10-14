People shown great interest in govt-launched housing scheme: Dr. Farrukh

ISLAMABAD : Spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for Economic Affairs, Dr. Farrukh Saleem has said that more than 150,000 applications forms were obtained by the people, in the first two days, after the announcement of a housing scheme by the government for providing shelter to low income group.

Talking to a private TV channel here, he said that a large number of people wanted to have their own house and for that reason, they had shown great interest in this housing scheme.

However, he said that huge funds would be required for construction of the five million houses, during the five years period.

Responding to a question about rising debt, the PTI’s spokesperson for Economic Affairs said that the previous governments were responsible for damaging the country’s economy.

Expressing concern over using a massive amount for Nelum-Jhelum, Nandipur power projects and metro bus services in Punjab, he said the previous governments should justify the utilization of billions of rupees extra money in those projects.

To yet another question, Dr Farrukh Saleem said that many Chinese companies were keen to invest in the housing sector launched by PTI government for providing shelter to low income group.

