People should avoid eating at restaurants: PMA

Staff Reporter

Expressing resentment over the deaths of five children and their aunty after consuming “toxic food”, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has suggested to the masses to avoid dining out unless the government took concrete measures to ensure human safety.

“Till these steps are taken, we advise people to avoid eating out because they are not eating food but poison.

Without any quality assurance, they might fall prey to fatal germs,” a PMA press release said.

The PMA called upon the government to develop an effective mechanism to ensure that food items on sale anywhere in Karachi were safe for human consumption.

“These untoward incidents are happening because there is no monitoring system to check and control the quality of food on sale in the city. The food authority in the province should register every small and big food selling point according to the law.

“It must keep a regular check on cleanliness, hygiene at commercial food outlets and ensure that food being sold at these places is safe,” the press release said.

It also called upon the government to arrest the culprits involved in negligence which claimed lives of five children.

Five siblings and their aunt had died due to a suspected case of food poisoning on Friday.

According to police, they consumed substandard food at a restaurant located in Karachi’s Saddar area and died of food poisoning.

