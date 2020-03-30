People seem less serious about pandemic: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that unfortunately the people are not taking corona danger serious because coming out of homes means high vulnerability to catch this virus. The government will take every step to confine the people to their homes just for their safety as social distancing can break corona chain and today’s timely decision can save us from having forever distances with each other.

Establishment of 82 quarantine centres by Pakistan Army to fight out corona pandemic is highly commendable.

The nation also salutes to doctors and paramedical staff in this time of trial. Chinese government and doctors’ support to Pakistan against corona is a glaring example of Pak-China friendship.

According to details, social figure Robinson Aziz Francis called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar here at the Governor’s House and handed him over a donation cheque for provision of free ration to people affected by corona.

Talking on this occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that war against corona is not the war of an individual, government, or a party but of 220 million Pakistanis and everyone will have to fulfill his/her responsibility for which it is necessary that people must stay homes instead of taking to streets as well as follow the government’s advisories in this regard. Though government and doctors are appealing the public to remain at their homes, the people are not taking as serious the corona danger that is looming high.

The governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal and provincial governments are putting in place effective and comprehensive anti-corona measures, and ‘we deeming every Pakistani as our family member, are trying to save him from corona pandemic for which all resources are being utilized.’

He said, “We are proud of Pakistan Armed Forces playing an active role to control corona and Insha Allah, together we all will win the war against corona.”

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said, “We have decided jointly with representatives of 12 welfare organizations of Punjab Development Network to take comprehensive measures to protect staff and prisoners of all jails in Punjab from corona.

For this purpose, we have compiled all the record regarding number of prisoners and their problems as well, and in the first phase, we have handed over first consignment of anti-corona wares to IG Punjab for Lahore jails to prevent their staff and prisoners from corona.

Insha Allah, masks, sanitizers, soap, gloves and anti-germ shampoo will be provided for 46,000 prisoners and jails staff to save them from this virus.

As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we have also decided to provide free ration to all those families who become jobless due to corona crisis, and in the first phase, provision of free ration to 100,000 poor families is being started for which an application (app) is also being developed.

After that name of the person receiving ration will be enlisted on the application to avoid double supply of ration to anyone.

We will also try to incorporate other welfare organizations in the application so that no one can get ration from two organizations at a time.

The state will fulfill its responsibility of protection and help of the helpless and needy people at all costs. Philanthropists must come forward to play their role in supporting the people affected by corona crisis. Prime Minister Imran Khan is formulating people-friendly policies.