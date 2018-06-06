People sacrificing lives for dignified Kashmir solution: Waza

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, has said that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and the Kashmiri people are sacrificing their lives for a dignified solution to the dispute.

Mukhtar Ahmed Waza while addressing a public gathering at Ashmuqam in Islamabad district said, neither New Delhi nor can its stooges dilute the genuineness of the Kashmiris’ demand because the international community had recognised their inalienable right to self-determination through a number of resolutions passed by the UN.

Mukhtar Waza said, the ongoing freedom struggle will continue till it reaches its logical conclusion. He said that the Kashmiri youth were sacrificing the luxuries of life and challenging the occupation forces.

The JKPL chairman urged India to withdraw its forces, repeal black laws in occupied Kashmir and release all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails, police stations and torture centres.—KMS