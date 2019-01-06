People robbed of Rs10m worth of cash, valuables

Rawalpindi

In at least 22 incidents of thefts, robberies and fraud incidents more than Rs10 million worth of cars, motorbikes, cash, jewellery, foreign currency, cattle and expensive items were lost. According to the Rawalpindi police, in Saddar Beroni area, one Zulfiqar Hussain had his house robbed of Rs200,000 worth of items and jewellery. His house was broken in to. Robbers in Saddar Baironi area tied Khizar Abbas with ropes at his farm and took away nine cows, five goats, Rs35,000 cash and motorbike.

In the Airport area, Amna Ahmed had her car ABK-235 stolen while Muhammad Sheikh too lost his car to thieves from Cantt area which bore the number plate ADS-616.

Four robbers looted Tanveer Abbas of his mobile phone and Rs10,000 cash in Naseerabad area. Yasir Qayyum had his house robbed in Cantt area from where the robbers looted Rs3.2 million and jewellery.

Robbers on two motorbikes snatched $115, Rs500, ATM card and mobile phone from Abdul Razaq in Airport area. Shazia Ali’s purse and mobile phone were stolen from her car in Rata Amral area.

Electricity theft cases were registered against Lutafat, Jamroz, Muhammad Ijaz and Farhat in Pir o Dhai area. Muhammad Aijaz lost his purse, 15,000 rupees and mobile phone in the Pir o Dhai area. Asif had his house broken into from where 75,000 rupees worth jewelry and 50,000 cash was stolen in the Sadiqabad area. In Mandra area, Abdul Malik had the locks of his house broken and 12,000 rupees robbed along with jewelry.

In Jatli area, Muneer had his three goats stolen. In wasitrage area, Zulfiqar handed Ahmed a fake cheque after taking 0.95 million rupees from him. Muhammad Nadeem committed fraud with Sarwar Bibi in civil line area and took away 0.6 million rupees while promising her a plot. In Mandra area, Ismail looted 1.17 million rupees from Ayub Khan with deceit. In Saddar Baironi area, Ghulam Rasool fraudulently took 0.4 million rupees from Ghulam Muhammad and handed him a fake cheque in return.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp