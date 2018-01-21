People reject politics of allegations: Nawaz

Says Imran Khan will end up in jail, PML-N building motorway in KP

Our Correspondent

Haripur

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday criticised his opponents and said the people had rejected the politics of allegations practiced by his opponents, alluding to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Addressing a party rally in Haripur he criticised PTI adding what had the party done for the province of KP where it was in power. Highlighting that it was in fact the PML-N which constructed a motorway connecting the province with the Punjab to improve the standard of living for the people.

“Did you see their show three days ago? Their politics have been rejected by the people,” said Nawaz referring to the opposition’s joint rally in Lahore’s Mall road area.

Referring to PTI Chairman Imran Khan cursing the parliament, Nawaz said: “he curses the same assembly for which he contests elections and draws a salary from”. He added that “the man abused and accused everyone when he cursed the parliament”.

“I salute those judges who termed him sadiq and ameen.” Nawaz said he [Imran] had admitted to owning an offshore company and other offences but was still let off by the judges.

Speaking of his disqualification, the former prime minister said justice should not be biased and should be the same for all. “The scales of justice should be even for all.”

He also said the sanctity of the vote should be respected and the choice of the people should not be “torn apart”.

During the rally, he also promised the people that his government would provide free housing if his party returns to power following the 2018 polls. Announcing his latest initiative, Nawaz said he would ensure that the poor have “a roof over their head”.

Elaborating further, the PML-N president said there would be a scheme which will benefit those who reside in rented premises.

“The rent salaried individuals pay for their residence will be taken as installment for their house and not as rent,”

Nawaz Sharif mocked Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahir-ul-Qadri on getting frightened by a loud bang, which appeared to be a short circuit during one of Qadri’s speeches in 2014. Nawaz said he was not Tahir-ul-Qadri to get scared of a mere electricity wire.

The allied opposition parties — which included the PTI, Pakistan People’s Party, Awami Muslim League, Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pak Sarzameen Party, and others — threatened to topple the Pakistan Muslim League-N led government and had said they would announce their next course of action in the coming days.

Nawaz said his political rivals were united in Lahore on the one-point agenda; which was to target Nawaz Sharif. The former premier said those who used to abuse each other came together in a rally where most of the chairs were empty.

“Not a single chair is empty here in Haripur,” said he adding that the rally was public referendum . Taking Imran Khan to task, he said: “This man has targeted everyone with abuses and allegations. You will end up in Jail, Inshallah”.

He said the decision came in PTI chairman’s favor despite his confessions that he owned Niazi Services offshore company.

Sharif said he served the people all his life and was disqualified over Iqama (work permit). The former prime minister expressed the hope that his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming general election.

He further said that Imran had vowed to bring a number of changes to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa but had failed to fulfill any of his promises.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz, PML-N leader and daughter of Nawaz, flayed the opposition and said, referring to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, that he should not blame rigging in the upcoming polls as “empty chairs do not give votes”.

“Those sitting on the stage in Model Town know what will become of them in the upcoming elections,” and added that the people defeated the “conspirators”.

Taking aim at Imran, Maryam further asked why would defeat not become his fate as he [Imran] has done nothing for his province during the last more than four years.

She also praised the people of the area for supporting the PML-N and asked them to continue doing so in the next general elections.

“Cursing the parliament is actually cursing the people who voted for it,” said Maryam. In a clear reference to Imran Khan, she said, “Our opponents could not do anything to hold early elections, our opponents could get Nawaz Sharif’s resignation and even to disqualify him, they had to see at some other direction.”

“Despite hatching several conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League–N, the people of Pakistan always elected Nawaz as their leader.” Maryam said, “When the opponents [Imran Khan] were on his container, Nawaz was working on CPEC.”

“Why defeat should not be your fate, for what you have done in the last 4 years,” asked Maryam.

A stage was set up for the central leadership of the party to address the participants of the Jalsa. Moreover, the party supporters and workers even brought in party’s mascot, an actual lion, to the rally site.