People reject Imran’s protest call: Rana

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday said that people had totally rejected the protest call of Imran Khan and the irresponsible attitude of Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Isnaf after the Wazirabad incident.

In a statement, the minister said that the non-participation of the people in the protest, apart from dozens of workers, had proven that the people of Pakistan do not support “PTI’s agitation and anarchist politics”. “They (the people of Pakistan) believe in tolerance, honour, politics of respect and democratic attitudes,” the minister added.