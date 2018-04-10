People of south Punjab are with PML-N: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid, Mohammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that those who worked for the country are being dragged through courts, whereas those who never followed the law are touring up and down the country.

Talking to media persons outside the NAB court, he said whatever decision may be, but it should fulfill the requirement of justice. Talking about the upcoming elections, Nawaz Sharif said that they will give tickets to the new comers in upcoming general elections 2018.

Talking about Monday’s defection of eight party lawmakers from South Punjab on the pretext of making the region into a separate province, he alleged that something probably ‘descended’ on those who left the party.

“They were never part of the party,” he said, adding, “Their background is also not from the PML-N”. “These people are those who did not vote for me for party president, he added.

Moreover, Nawaz claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has undertaken record development in South Punjab and termed the recent Lodhran by poll win of the party as an expression of public satisfaction with the government.

Talking about the recent by-polls of Lodhran, Nawaz Sharif said that a new candidate won the seat from the ticket of the PML-N, which is proof that, masses are supporting PML-N, he added.

Taking on PTI, Chief Imran Khan, the former prime minister said presence of Imran Khan in politics is not a good sign.

Nawaz Sharif said matter of missing persons is big issue of Pakistan, it’s a big crime, can the heirs of the missing persons will carry on peaceful life?

Orignally published by INP