People of Sindh drowned not by rains but by corruption: Haleem

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said people of Sindh were drowned not by rains but by the corruption of rulers in the province. He said the Sindh government has been told who is responsible for the situation created by rains across Sindh. “We have all seen that Defence Housing Societyand OrangiTown sank alike. When we reached Sindh, we found out that half of Sindh had sunk. The people of Karachi are worried but let me show you what is happening all over Sindh at the moment where innocent children, elderly mothers and sisters are on broken roads. The ‘slaves’ are sitting helplessly amidst mosquitoes and dirt.” He expressed this while addressing an important press conference in Sindh Assembly Committee Room. MPA KhurramSherZaman, MPA KarimBakhshGabol, PTI leader Sameer Mir Sheikh, Jan SherJunejo, Bhagwan Das Bheel and others were also present on the occasion. Sheikh said in interior Sindh, people’s crops and houses have already been destroyed. “There is no one to evict stranded people. If we can come to these goths, then what is the problem with the ministers of Sindh government?” He said the people have not received anything, addingMurtazaWahab, NasirHussain Shah and all the ministers were sitting in Karachi but the houses and huts of the poor are under water. While, KhurramSherZaman has said that Sindh government has failed in providing relief to the rain-hit people of the province. He said that Pakistan People’s Party has failed to carry out relief activities after imposing rain emergency in the province. He said Mirpurkhas, Badin, Umerkot, Sanghar, Nawabshah and other districts are still submerged with rainwater. Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh questioned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to tell which provincial institution is providing relief to the rain-hit people of the province?