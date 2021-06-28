People of Kashmir ‘will not follow a puppet regime’: Bilawal

Our Correspondent Rawalakot

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the people of Kashmir “will not follow a puppet regime”.

His remarks came during a campaign rally in Rawalakot, to shore up support ahead of the July 25 elections of the AJK Legislative Assembly.

“We must get this message across to Islamabad that the people of Kashmir will decide their future on their own,” Bilawal said, adding that this was PPP’s policy.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bilawal said that “he promised to the people of Kashmir he would be their ambassador but instead became a lawyer for Kulbhushan”.

The PPP chairman, strongly objecting to the passing of The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2020 in the National Assembly, claimed that the parliament was not taken into confidence before the bill was passed.

“If Imran Khan wishes to give Kulbhushan an NRO, he can go ahead. But PPP will never be your partner in crime,” he said to the government.

In further criticism of the government, Bilawal said that the people of Pakistan “are being made to bear the burden of the government’s failures and its slogan for ‘change’.”

He said that whereas occupied Kashmir is ruled by Modi, where Kashmiris are fighting Modi’s oppression, the “people of Azad Kashmir are facing Imran Khan’s inflation tsunami”.

“Imran Khan may remain silent, but the people of Kashmir will not,” the PPP chairman said.

He said, “If there is a historic attack on occupied Kashmir, then Imran Khan says what should I do?”

Addressing the premier, he said: “Try asking for votes in the name of an NRO for Kulbhushan and see the response that you get.”

Then addressing the crowd, he went on to say: “This cowardly puppet has actually become a security risk.”

“The Kashmiri people will send a message on July 25 that they reject the puppet,” he said. He claimed that not only will there be a prime minister in Azad Kashmir from PPP, but the party “will also have a prime ninister in Pakistan”.

“Make our jiyala the prime minister and you will first and foremost see an increase in salaries,” Bilawal said.