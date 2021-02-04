‘People of Kashmir and this region deserve peace,’ says Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamer Jawed Bajwa said on Thursday that People of Kashmir and this region deserve peace.

According to ISPR, the army chief made the remarks while addressed officers of Lahore Garrison during his visit to the Punjab’s capital.

COAS address focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation of the country and his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region.

He also apprised the officers with the latest developments on Eastern Border, situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (II0J&K) and our firm commitment for a just resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir.

COAS also reiterated greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war.

Earlier, on arrival at Lahore, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.