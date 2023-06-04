People of Jammu must teach a lesson to BJP: Rasool

The President of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Indian National Congress, Vikar Rasool Wani, has said that the people of Jammu should teach a lesson to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its failures to fulfill commitments with them and put huge burden of taxations.

Vikar Rasool Wani was interacting with Corpo-rators and senior leaders of the party in Jammu. He said the BJP has indulged in various misdeeds and failed to achieve anything as a result there has been enormous increase in the hardships and day to day problems of people in the territory.

He pointed to the anti-youth policies of the BJP regime and manifold increase in the prices of all essential commodities besides problems of water, electricity and essential civic facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS