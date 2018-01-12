People did not give supreme sacrifices for elections: JKPM

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement has said that holding of Panchayat elections in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir is not an alternative to the right to self-determination for which the people of the territory have been rendering supreme sacrifices.

APHC leader and JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem while addressing a party meeting in Rajouri said that the announcement of yet another security drill in the name of Panchayat election would further deteriorate the already precarious security scenario in the occupied territory.

The APHC leader said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had never accepted the security drills being conducted by India through its armed forces in the name of elections. He said during the recently-held elections in Srinagar for the Indian parliament in spite of all efforts there was not more than two percent turnout while on the other hand, India could not succeed in conducting the elections to the parliamentary seat of south Kashmir despite announcement of the several schedules.

The JKPM chairman said that holding of elections in occupied Kashmir would always be a meaningless exercise until the basic political issue of Kashmir was resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people.—KMS