People never accepted court decisions against Nawaz: PM

Performs groundbreaking of dualization of Rawalpindi-Kahuta road

Kahuta

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that people have never accepted court decisions as Nawaz Sharif became PM after getting their votes.

Addressing a rally in Kahuta after performing groundbreaking of dualization, rehabilitation and improvement of Rawalpindi-Kahuta road, the premier pledged to also launch a project of standard university in Kahuta within three months.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-N eradicated load-shedding of electricity and gas from the country and strengthened the economy.

Every government had resources but no one bothered to work for the nation, he said.

Prime Minister was also briefed by the DG National Highway Authority about the scope of the 28 km road and informed that construction on the strategically important link would begin soon and complete by May 2019.

The project would benefit a population of over two million and cater to a traffic of 14,000 vehicles per day. The average cost benefit of the road has been estimated to be Rs 4.6 billion a year over the next 25 years.

The road expansion starting from Kaak pul on the Islamabad Expressway would include a 6-km long Bypass at Sihala and a 9 km Bypass at Kahuta, before linking with Azad Pattan road in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The project would provide shortest route for traffic between Rawalakot, Kotli and twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, would cut down on transportation costs, reduce travel time, particularly for agricultural products and other perishable items.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government believed in serving the masses and not in mere point-scoring. He said though three major parties had governments in their provinces, yet the pace of progress and development in Punjab was far ahead.

He particularly mentioned the PML-N flagship projects of Metro and Orange Line and said these showed commitment of the government towards the welfare of the masses.

He said the linkage of Motorways and expressways with those being built on the other side of River Jhelum would bring about economic activity and prosperity for the people of the area.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N government promoted the politics of serving the public in its five-year stint. Abbasi said they strengthened the economy without compromising on the country’s sovereignty.

“We accepted the court verdict against Nawaz even though not a single citizen agrees with the judgment,” he said, referring to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister last year.

Shahid Khaqan said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government always strove for public welfare and national development and this characteristic would definitely lead to party’s victory in next general election.

He announced the upgradation of both boys and girls high schools to higher secondary level and assured the gathering that PM’s health card facility would also be extended to the area.

He said electricity network had been spread across Kahuta and Kallar Syedan while gas supply to every town and village was underway.

He said the issue of unemployment could only be addressed by strengthening the national economy. The prime minister told the charged gathering that the government had taken numerous decisions for the national economy and those would continue to benefit the country for generations to come.

The prime minister said for being his constituency, Kahuta was his home and the love and respect shown by the people was an asset for him.

The Prime Minister was informed that each 3.65 metres wide lane would have an inner shoulder of 0.6 metres and an outer shoulder of 2.5m. The road has been designed for a maximum speed in plain areas of 100kms per hour while in hilly areas it would be 80km/hr.

The commuters have been demanding upgradation of the existing two-lane wide road, without any shoulder and was insufficient to accommodate the increasing traffic volume, leading to congestion and accidents.

He was accompanied by Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minster for CADD Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Federal Health Minister Saira Afzal Tarar, State Minister for Industries Arshad Leghari and State Minister for Communications Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.