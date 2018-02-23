People need to use water judiciously, realize its importance

Zubair Qureshi

Chairman Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) Dr Naeem Ghani on Thursday called upon the people to realize importance of water and avoid wasting this great blessing of God Almighty, as water level is steadily declining and water is fast disappearing from our natural scene. He regretted that people of Pakistan didn’t have proper awareness and kept polluting water resources or wasting it knowingly or unknowingly.

On the other hand, our government too is least interested in making the people, particularly the youth realize how important it was to conserve water resources and use it judiciously.

Chairman of Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC), underlined this need while addressing a seminar on ‘Challenges to Pakistan’s water resources & our responsibility’ at the Aiwan-e-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park.

Chairman of Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Dr Muhammad Ashraf while giving a briefing on appropriate usage of water said Pakistan had three major water reservoirs through which the 17 million hector land was being cultivated.

He said unfortunately, Pakistanis store only 10pc of our water reserves annually while according to the world standards it should be 40pc.