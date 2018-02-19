People need higher education fecilities: Masood

Islamabad

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan chaired a meeting held to discuss the modalities and procedural formalities for establishing the Neelum-Jhehlum sub-campus of the University of AJK.

The President who is also the Chancellor of AJK Public Sector Universities asserted the need to provide quality higher educational facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir. He said that the government was committed towards establishing tertiary level institutions in all districts of AJK.

Vice Chancellor AJK University Prof Dr Kaleem Abbasi in his introductory remarks apprised the President that a 193 kanal plot of land for the Neelum sub-campus has been identified at Tangot. The VC informed that payments of the land will soon be made in order to guarantee it acquisition. He also briefed the President that funds for construction of Prefabricated Structures has been committed by the AJK Government and further coordination for acquiring the said funds will be made.

The President said procedural formalities for acquiring the said land needs to be completed on priority and a desired an update on the situation may be presented in a week’s time. He further said that additional land identified at Islampura will also be processed for the sub-campus.

The President on the occasion thanked Speaker AJK Legislaltive Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir for dedicating his time and extending his sincerest efforts in assisting the university and district administration in addressing issues related to establishment of the Neelum sub-campus.—NNI