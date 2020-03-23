People must follow govt instructions on coronavirus: Tahir

STAFF REPORTER

The head of National Institute of Blood Diseases Dr Tahir Shamsi Monday advised that everyone must abide by the steps taken by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 and collective efforts are dire need of the hour to win it successfully. Talking to private news channel, he feared that if people not adopted any social distancing the coronavirus patients rate can further climb in the country. He said people have to become a responsible citizen so that the collective efforts at the government and institutions level are made successful. We as a mature nation need to understand the crucial importance of isolation during these times. We are not taking it seriously right now, but when it spreads and affects a large number of people, we will regret it, he warned. “Coronavirus is a contagious disease it can travel from one place to another it can go from one person to another”, he explained the diseases. “People, especially elderly or those with poor immunity, must avoid public places where there is big gathering and interaction. Hygienic measures like washing hands with soap, use of sanitizers, and disinfecting surfaces should be followed”, he said.