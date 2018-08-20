People leave for their hometowns to celebrate Eid

Rawalpindi

People hailing from twin cities and towns; have started leaving for their native towns to celebrate the festive occasion Eid ul Azha with their loved ones.

Huge rush of passengers can be witnessed at all bus terminals at Faizabad, Pirwadhai, Soan and Peshawar Morr and Karachi Company and also at Rawalpindi Railway Station here on Sunday. On the other hand, as per ugly practices long route transporters are openly looting helpless passengers.

Atif Sherazi, who was going to Lahore, said he always preferred to travel home with his family on train because road transport was unpredictable.

He complained that private transporters overcharge and misbehave with people on the occasions of Eid and other festivals.City Traffic Police (CTP) launched a grand operation against the transporters for overcharging from passengers on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, transporters have already been warned to avoid from overcharging, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them in accordance with the law.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp