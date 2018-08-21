People laud PM stance against corruption

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Common people on Monday expressed satisfaction over the maiden speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan to root out the menace of corruption. In a survey in which common people join hands with federal government against the corruption and corrupt elements.

Nawaz Khan, an employee of local government, welcomed the decisions of federal government to start a final round against the corruption. He said that establishment of task force would help out to kick off speedy justice against the corruption. Nausheen, a private school teacher, said the whole nation united and stood with the prime minister Imran Khan against corruption and corrupt elements.

She said that corrupt elements seemed to be gang up and the government has to take strict action against them. Muhammad Nauman, a local trader by profession, welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to crush the corruption through well-organized planning. He said that Imran gave a strong message through his speech to root out corruption from the society and would bring back looted money. Ahmed Alvi, a shopkeeper, said the country was facing corrupt elements since long and it was a good step of PTI government to handle them accordingly. He appreciated the decision of PTI government to evolve a comprehensive strategy to wipe out corruption from the country.

