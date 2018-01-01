People laud Centre for numerous development schemes

Bajaur Agency

People of Bajaur Agency have lauded the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz federal government for initiating numerous development schemes in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and expressed hope that completion of the schemes would boost the socio-economic condition of the region. They expressed the views while addressing a function to mark the 80th foundation day of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) here at a local hotel on Sunday.

The function was jointly arranged by Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz local chapter and Muslim Students Federation (MSF) which was attended by large number of people from all walks of life, including tribal elders, workers of different political parties, social activists and students. The speakers among them were senior workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N local chapter and students’ leaders including PML-N.—APP