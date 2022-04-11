People in streets against Imran Khan’s ouster

Islamabad: Following the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-trust motion in the parliament, people within the country and abroad took to the streets to protest against Imran Khan’s ouster in huge numbers and showed solidarity with Khan.

Huge rallies were held across the country with Khan’s supporters waving large party flags and vowing support. A large number of the crowd was dominated by the youth, which is considered to be the backbone of Imran Khan’s party.

One of the biggest protest rallies was held in Karachi. A large number of supporters of the PTI, including women and children, carrying placards inscribed with pro-Imran Khan slogans, gathered on the Rashid Minhas Road near Dalmia. They chanted slogans in favour of Imran Khan and against his opponents.

In Islamabad, the PTI supporters assembled at Zero Point, from where the protest rally set out. The PTI supporters were carrying banners and chanting slogans in favour of Imran Khan.

Outside of Pakistan, the PTI supporters from all over the UK gathered in Hyde Park to express their anger at Imran Khan’s ouster. They were carrying banners showing support for Imran Khan and alleging that Imran Khan was removed through a “foreign conspiracy”.

Imran’s message

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief said that the people came out in such numbers to reject the “imported government” led by the crooks.

Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks. pic.twitter.com/YWrvD1u8MM — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2022