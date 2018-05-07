People have rejected politics of ethnicity: Saeed Ghani

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani on Sunday said that the public has rejected those who indulge in ethnicity-based politics.

Reacting to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) rally in Liaquatabad on Saturday, Ghani, who has been elected to the provincial assembly from Karachi, claimed that people of the metropolis will not get duped by the MQM-P anymore. He claimed that the party, despite summoning all its workers, failed to fill up the rally venue to even 40 percent. “There was no energy in the workers and it seemed they comprised of workers of the local municipal corporations”.

Talking about the PPP’s own rally at the venue earlier, Ghani said the party’s public gathering in MQM-P’s stronghold forced the warring factions to combine but added that the people of Karachi will not vote for the PPP .—.INP

Related