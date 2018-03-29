People have nothing to do with empty slogans: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that people have no concern with empty slogans, hollow claims and negative politics as they are interested in national development and solution of their problems.

Imran Niazi has promoted the negative culture of deceit and falsehood in the politics and these elements have tried to hoodwink the people at every occasion with their mendacity but the conscious people of Pakistan have failed every negative strategy of the sit-in group.

The time has come that torch-bearers of falsehood should realize facts in the larger interest of the country. Everyone will have to be united to heal the wounds of the people and collective efforts are needed to make the country great.

He expressed these views while talking to different delegations in London on Wednesday, says a handout.

He said, “We will continue to move further without caring for the promoters of politics of falsehood to develop the country”. Those who wasted precious time of the nation with their negative politics got nothing in reward except regrets. “We have not let the journey of public development to stop despite the impediments of sit-ins”, he added.

The chief minister said that faces of people trying to obstruct the development process by spreading chaos have been exposed and 22 crore people will forever bury the negative politics of such elements in next elections.

He said that improving the quality of life was our agenda while a prosperous and self-reliant Pakistan was our destination. Chief Minister said that makers of new Pakistan with empty slogans have done nothing except spreading deprivations in the masses and their politics was moving around baseless allegations and crudity.

Imran Niazi was known as a record-making politician of U-turns. A politician that reverts back to its talks again and again has no ability to lead the nation.

He said that people have given lessons to the elements obstructing the process of development again and again but these elements have not learnt anything from their mistakes nor have changed their attitude.

Talking about change while standing beside those who made a dacoity on the pockets of the poor nation was meaningless, Shahbaz Sharif said and added that these elements divided the nation for their personal interest when the nation needed unity.

He said that corrupt rulers of the past who made the nation a hostage of darkness will have to be answerable to the nation. Those involved in loot and plunder in the past have committed cruelty with the poor nation, he added.

He said that these rulers have committed criminal negligence by delaying energy projects and the people have not forgotten the mega corruption scandals of corrupt rulers of the past.