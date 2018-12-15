People have confidence in our leadership, policies: PM

Inaugurates Shelter home in Peshawar; Warns underperforming ministers

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the people of Pakistan reposed confidence in PTI owing to its performance and eventually voted us to power.

Speaking at a ceremony held in connection with the completion of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s 100 days in office here at the Nishtar hall, the Cricketer-turned-politician said his party’s politics and point of view were even admitted at global level as the country (in reference to US) which has always been asking Pakistan to do more has sought our help in bringing Afghan Taliban to table for the peace process.

“The stakeholders in Afghanistan who called me “Taliban Khan” when I advocated for the dialogues with the Taliban, eventually conceded to my point of view to find out negotiated settlement of the Afghan imbroglio,”he maintained.

He said PTI had won the people’s mandate in the 2018 general elections without dishing out billions of rupees in development funds and solely on the basis of its performance and delivery. The prime minister thanked the people of KP for re-electing his party this year and said that the PTI had not employed any “traditional, political tactics” to win the polls.

“In fact the dwellers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa never give second chance to a political party but they voted us to power in 2018 elections with overwhelming majority which is testimony to the fact that we came up to their expectations and effectively delivered in the province,” Imran said. He, however, warned his ministers against any lethargy and incompetence adding all ministers should keep in mind that going to office every day is a must from morning to evening. “I know who goes and who doesn’t. Don’t complain your office is being taken away if you’re absent. When you get up in the evening, ask yourself if you’ve made any policy that day which will help the underprivileged,” Prime Minister advised his team. Addressing his ministers and MPAs, he said he’s been hearing of the Islamic governance since decades and at the same time we all see the gap between the rich and poor widening. He said our country’s stunted growth rate has never fallen below 40%, which means that the majority has always been on the edge or below the poverty line.

He expressed his happiness over the fact that people voted for a new mindset. “PTI won because people saw a change for the better in their lives during the party’s government in KP, “ Imran said adding the elections were held in transparent manner.

“If anyone wants to challenge the results for any constituency, we are ready because we know the elections were transparent,” Imran said

"If anyone wants to challenge the results for any constituency, we are ready because we know the elections were transparent," Imran said in reference to opposition allegations of rigging and engineered elections.

Criticizing the education policy of the country, he said our education system makes it impossible for an ordinary child to move up the ladder. “How can a child become a doctor, engineer or anything else if we’re not providing him/her with the right education? ” asked Imran

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated shelter homes in Peshawar during his one-day visit to the provincial metropolis. Shelter homes have been established by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under its 100-day plan. Some 432 people will be accommodated in the shelter homes where they will also be provided food. The prime minister also inspected different sections of the shelter home which has a capacity to provide roof to 150-200 people.

PM Khan was briefed on the free meal and medical facilities given by the shelter home to people while wheel chairs are also arranged for the disabled or elderly citizens.

The premier was further told that uninterrupted supply of electricity has been ensured in the shelter home.

Lauding the performance of the KP CM Mehmood Khan, he said a man’s intelligence is useless without honesty. He praised the KP CM on establishing five shelter homes in Peshawar by the name of ‘Mehmaan Khana’.

Imran Khan also announced to launch a crackdown against menace of drugs across the country from April in order to save new generation from the menace. Presiding over a meeting , he announced to launch a massive drive to eliminate menace of contraband items in the country.

