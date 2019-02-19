People hail PM’s apt response to Indian leadership

People from all walks of life have hailed Prime Minister, Imran Khan for his prompt and apt response to Indian rhetoric and blame-game in the wake of Pulwama incident in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, they appreciated prime minister for giving a clear and cut message to the Indian leadership through his address to nation. They also resolved to stand by the Prime Minister with absolute commitment and determination. “Indian leadership have to realize that Pakistan can not be made scapegoat for their own follies,” said Syed Taqvi Mazhar an engineer by qualification. Prof. Shaista Tabbasum, Chairperson, Department of International Relations, Karachi University, said the Indian leadership needed a curt response and it was high time to remind them that Pakistan was in no mood to budge.—APP

