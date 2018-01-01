People to foil all conspiracies against PML-N

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah has said that people would foil all conspiracies against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with the power of vote. Reacting to Pakistan Awami Tehreek-led all parties conference (APC), Rana Sanaullah told APP that the moot was held with some political agenda which could not be fulfilled, adding that the PAT wanted to use the Model Town incident for its political goals.

To a question, the provincial minister said that the PAT had always given deadlines to stage protest demonstrations.

They were afraid of the PML-N, he added. He said that the opposition parties wanted to launch a propaganda campaign against the PML-N as they were fully aware that they could not compete with the PML-N in elections.—APP