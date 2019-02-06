People express solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination

Lok Virsa organizes Kashmir Cultural Festival

Zubair Qureshi

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir Cultural Academy, Government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Federal Directorate of Education organized a “Kashmir Cultural Festival” at its premises located at Garden Avenue, Shakarparian Hills Islamabad marking Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A large number of artists, artisans, skilful workers displayed their skills and put on display their products to the sheer pleasure of the visitors. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

A large number of visitors including youth and students had turned up to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people of the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) who have been waging an epic war against the occupying Indian forces.

The ceremony featured live colorful performances based on national, patriotic songs and folk songs.

Through the festival, they expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Indian Occupied Kashmir through purely a cultural perspective.

The festival featured the following main attractions:-

The highlight of the festival was display of the Kashmiri attire and traditional dresses.

Kashmiri community and Kashmir students dressed up in authentic Kashmiri attire to express solidarity with the Kashmiris on the day.

Another pavilion was devoted to the Kashmiri artisans.

A special exhibition of Artisans-at-work featuring Kashmiri master artisans in different specialized craft fields like papier mache, embroidery, namda, gabba, jewellery, weaving demonstrated their skills before the visitors.

Kashmiri Folk Arts & Crafts was something the visitors enjoyed above all. A special exhibition of Kashmiri folk arts and crafts was organized at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum).

A special arts & crafts bazaar set up to offer a variety of knickknacks, gemstones, folk arts, crafts, trinkets, etc. to the visitors attending the day long event.

Lok Virsa premises was decorated with buntings and banners bearing slogans in support of Kashmir cause. One could see huge banners depicting sufferings of the Kashmiri people, men, women and children who have laid down great sacrifices for their right to self-determination.

A group of traditional Gatka players from Azad Kashmir also performed during the festival.

Last but not the least performance of Kashmiri folk artists and singers. Recurring performances by folk artists, folk musicians and instrumentalists enthralled the audience and they joined the performers in singing and dancing and praised their performance.

The artists sang inspirational and national songs to project the Kashmir cause. Since music has no language, its melodious tones reach hearts and can convey any message effectively.

Share on: WhatsApp