People enjoying winters with healthiest dry fruits

As winter on its peak, the demand of dry fruits reaches to its extremes as people using dry fruits in daily diet, especially in winter season.

According to a report aired by a private news channel , dry fruits are the most beautiful gift of the winter. Now winter is on its way and it the season of the dry fruits.

Different variety of dry fruits like Nuts, Almonds, Cashew nuts, Walnuts, Raisins, Dried apricots, Pistachios, Prunes, Peanuts, Dates and Coconut consists different vitamins and minerals, enzymes fibers, magnesium, calcium, iron, phosphorus etc .

It also consists of necessary fat which the human body needs and it also consists of oils and many types of vitamins like A, B1, B2, B5, B6, B9, C and E. Many doctors and nutritionists give advice to their patients to use dry fruits for better and complete diet.

Dr Ayaz said that dry fruits are very healthy and good for human body. He said dry fruits are helpful in many problems of winter season like colds, flu, cholesterol levels problem and for all kind of diseases.

Medical research has also proved that a proper amount of daily intake of dried fruits can save you from premature skin aging and in a prevention of different disease by improving the immune system.

A handful of dried fruits are enough on daily basis.

A vendor Gul Khan said that dry fruits are mostly used in winter season to get some relief from cold and argued that the rates were normal and there was no price hike as some people blame.—APP

