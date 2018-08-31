People disallowed Juma prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the authorities sealed Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, today, to prevent people from staging demonstrations against onslaught on the Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Call for the peaceful demonstrations was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik and supported by High Court Bar Association, transporters and traders’ bodies. It protests were aimed at registering protests against the Indian conspiracies to change the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating the Article 35-A.

The occupation authorities sealed the historic mosque and prevented people from offering Juma prayers.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who delivers weekly Friday sermon at the Jamia Masjid in a tweet message said that this was 11th Friday so far this year of lockdown of Jama Masjid by the occupation authorities.

He said that these repressive measures would only strengthen the Kashmiris’ resolve to freedom.—KMS

