People deprived of Hajj subsidy, says Shahbaz

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Friday came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government saying same people who claimed to establish an Islamic welfare state like ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’ had made it financially difficult for the masses to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

Speaking during a session of the lower house of parliament, the Pakistan Muslim League-N president flayed the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan for considering the holy pilgrimage as a profit earning opportunity.

Shahbaz, during Friday’s speech, further said the incumbent government had introduced the most expensive Hajj policy in the country’s history, adding that PM Imran’s cabinet was the first that failed to provide any subsidy on the holy pilgrimage. Meanwhile, the opposition parties in the Senate rejected the 63 per cent increase in Haj expenses and tabled a calling attention notice on Friday.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) submitted the notice. He expressed disappointment over the Haj policy and reminded the government that it had claimed to transform the country into a Madina-like state.

The senator said that the entire nation was worried about the policy. He added that the government should have provided some relief to people in the Haj cost. He said that the recent increase in Haj expenditure has pushed the religious obligation out of the people’s reach.

Ahmed, on Friday, termed the move a “drone attack” and said that Haj has become a target of ‘tsunami’.

