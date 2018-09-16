People decry lack of doctors at BHU

Gul Hammad Farooqi

Chitral (Bamburate)

The people of Bamburate area of Kalash in Chitral are compelled to take their patients to far off areas due to lack of doctors at the local Basic Health Unit (BHU). Local people told this scribe that the only BHU in the area was in very poor condition which was renovated by Pakistan Red Crescent Society and staff was also appointed in it. However, they said, with the completion of the project, the doctors and the staff have now left the BHU.

The area residents said they take their patients to District Headquarters Hospital Chitral due to lack of healthcare facility in Bamburate.

