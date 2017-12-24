People to decide whether they want metro buses or healthcare: Bilawal

HYDERABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday his party has never given up the service of people.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) satellite center here, he said the government was bound to provide educational and healthcare facilities to people.

Bilawal bashed his political opponents and said some parties are doing GT Road politics. He also criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) projects.

Bilawal said his party had focused all energies and resources on provision of basic facilities to people.

In a veiled reference to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), he said two so-called political parties had been fighting “GT Road battle” for five years.

The PPP chairman said it is the people who will decide who they want to elect. Whether those who provided free healthcare facilities or those who just provided metro buses, he added.

People will have to decide whether they wanted battered roads or well-equipped hospitals, he continued.

He said the PPP had set up hospitals of international standards in the province, where costly treatment was being provided free of cost.

Bilawal said that they wanted to ensure provision of healthcare facilities to people at their doorstep.

