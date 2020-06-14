People compelling govt to punish SOPs’ violators: Basharat

Punjab Law and Social Welfare Minister Raja Basharat has said that the only cure for the corona pandemic is effective implementation of government SOPs.

Talking to media on Sunday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the biggest advocate of the poor man in such difficult times. He lamented that the citizens did not abide by the easing of lockdown before Eid and the main reason for the current situation in corona is that the people did not take care of SOPs, Raja Basharat said. “It is the responsibility of every citizen to take care of the safety norms laid down by the SOPs”.

He warned if the people would still not take care of the SOPs, they would have been strictly enforced. He appealed to the people to work with the government in raising awareness to prevent corona.

Provincial Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has been re-elected as President of Punjab Kabaddi Association while Tahir Waheed Jutt has been re-elected as Secretary General and Hassan Raza Khawaja as Secretary Finance.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Raja Basharat said on Sunday that he was grateful to the Governor Punjab and Chief Minister Punjab for their cooperation in the successful organization of Kabaddi World Cup tournament at Lahore.

He said that the excellent performance of our Kabaddi team and Kabaddi Association in the Kabaddi World Cup was highly commendable.

He said the way the Kabaddi Association worked in adverse conditions was commendable. If the association is further strengthened, it will give better results.

Raja Basharat said that he congratulated the association for holding the successful elections of Kabaddi Federation. He expressed his determination to make the game of Kabaddi as low as possible and Kabaddi clubs would be taken up to the tehsil level.

On this occasion, the Secretary Kabaddi Association Punjab said that we are deeply grateful to Raja Basharat who not only solved our problems with interest but also extended his full time when we desired.