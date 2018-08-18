People coming to felicitate Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence

Staff Reporter

There was rush of people at the residence of Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvaiz Elahi here Friday (Friday) of people coming to felicitate Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior central leader Ch Parvaiz Elahi on being elected as the Speaker Punjab Assembly.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Professor Syed Hassan Askari also presented him a bouquet.

Besides him, others who extended their felicitations included Caretaker Law Minister Zia H. Razavi, PTI and Pakistan Muslim League MPAs and prominent personalities.

Expressing gratitude to them, Ch Parvaiz Elahi said that his success was possible due to blessings of Almighty Allah, he is heartily grateful to Imran Khan, PTI, Assembly members, all friends and colleagues.

Ch Parvaiz Elahi congratulated Professor Hassan Askari on successfully and without any criticism completing the caretaker tenure and holding of election impartially.

Caretaker Chief Minister said that yours is House of wisdom which has great services for Pakistan. He further said that you as Chief Minister Punjab undertook such works which are unparalleled.

He expressed the hope that Punjab will once again become all greenery and the journey of progress and prosperity which the province had started in 2002 will move speedily towards its this destination.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvaiz Elahi in their statement have greeted PTI Chairman Imran Khan on being elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. They prayed that Almighty Allah may bless him with ability to overcome the challenges confronting Pakistan at the earliest and render maximum service to the country and the nation.

