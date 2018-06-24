People can cross LoC if Indian tyranny continues: Farooq

HR violations on rise

Luton, UK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday warned that people of AJK could be allowed to cross Line of Control (LoC) to help their brothers and sisters under oppression if unrelenting carnage and tyranny in Indian Occupied Kashmir by India does not end.

“We can weigh the option to allow our people to cross the LoC and enter into the part of Kashmir under Indian occupation if India continues with its repressive policies in the occupied territory,” Prime Minister Haider told UK based Pakistani media at Luton city of United Kingdom.

“If we decide so the consequences will be grave and India will responsible of it, he warned and urged New Delhi to halt military operation in Kashmir and allow the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their fate through democratic and peaceful means.

Saying that Indian Army is implementing Modi’s doctrine by eliminating Muslims of Kashmir with the calculated aim to change the demography of Muslim Majority in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister said Indian nefarious designs will not allowed materializing.

Commenting on recently released report of United Nations Commissioned for Human Rights, AJK prime minister said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that United Nations for the first time clearly mentioned serious violation of human rights in Indian held Kashmir in its report. The prime minister also highly appreciated the suggestion of human rights commission to constitute a probe commission to investigate the rights violation in the held valley.

He said that earlier India had rejected UN proposal of probe commission and didn’t allow a fact finding mission to visit Indian occupied Kashmir to investigate the rights violation in the held valley.

The prime minister also strongly condemned the murder of the Editor of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari, whom he described as strong voice for oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir, which he said has been a silenced.—PR