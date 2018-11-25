People can benefit from legal call centre free of cost: Adviser

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said a legal call centre has been set up in collaboration with Legal Aid Society.

Addressing a ceremony organised by Legal Aid Society at a hotel in connection with Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC), he said the centre is easily accessible free of cost for seeking assistance from legal experts, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

He said the constitution of the center is aimed at creating legal awareness and for providing legal assistance to underprivileged and marginalised segments of the society.

He said the centre is receiving complaints not only from Sindh but throughout the country for legal consultation.

Later, talking to media persons, the provincial adviser said the Sindh government is bearing the expenses for the treatment of the security guard injured in the attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi.

Sindh Minister for Women Development Sayda Shahla Raza, addressing the ceremony, spoke about the importance of the implementation of existing laws in Sindh and added SLACC will play an important role in creating legal awareness among the people.

Former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Anwar Zaheer Jamali, Chairperson Legal Aid Society Justice (retd) Nasir Aslam Zahid and others also spoke. Secretary Law Department Shariq Ahmed, Director Information Zeenat Jehan and others also attended the ceremony.—APP

